Manchester United in pole position to seal €150million goal machine transfer

Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase to seal one of the biggest transfers of the summer if it goes through, according to sources in Spain.

Diario Gol claim United are the club going in most strongly for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he’s seriously tempted to accept their proposal as they’re offering him better money than Los Blancos.

The Portugal international remains one of the very best forward players in the world and speculation has been hotting up over a potential romantic return for him at Old Trafford this summer.

A recent Don Balon report linked United with an interest in signing Ronaldo for around €150million, and another claim by Don Balon followed that up by saying the 33-year-old was tempted by the prospect of ending his career with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid must surely do all they can to prevent this huge deal going through, with Ronaldo in inspired form this week to fire the club to an impressive 3-0 win away to Juventus to all but book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ronaldo scored his and Real’s second of the night with a stunning overhead kick to show he is far from losing it even as he approaches his mid-30s.

United would do well to have such a lethal goalscorer in their ranks given the way their attack has somewhat failed to click this season.

It will take something special for Jose Mourinho to help his side close the gap on Manchester City next season and a move to re-sign Ronaldo would be up there.