Manchester United cleared to sign potential Ballon d’Or winner for ‘well below his market value’

Manchester United could reportedly get an opportunity to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale well below his market value this summer after recent developments.

The Red Devils have been tracking the Wales international for some time and it looks increasingly likely that he’ll be on his way out of the Bernabeu this summer.

MORE: Deal close: Manchester United CLEARED to sign 44-goal Brazilian as club slash asking price by HALF

In fact, the Metro report that Bale’s continued absence from the Madrid side in recent times means Real are starting to fear they won’t be able to get as much for him as previously anticipated.

Bale has been talked up as having an asking price between £80m-100m for the last few months, but it now seems likely that it will be considerably less.

Other clubs have shown an interest in the 28-year-old, such as Chelsea and Liverpool, but it’s been reported that the player himself favours a switch to Old Trafford.

MORE: Aaron Ramsey stats show he could be DREAM signing for Man Utd

United seems the perfect move for Bale to get back to his best and the Premier League has been the ideal stage for him in the past.

The Welshman’s peak form arguably came in his final season with Tottenham and if he can rediscover that kind of form in a United shirt and help them win trophies next season, he’ll be a Ballon d’Or contender again for sure.

United have also been linked with Bale’s team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, but a more natural wide-man seems ideal for Jose Mourinho’s side’s needs right now.