Brutal snub: Man United fans will love why £70m Mourinho target is unsure about accepting Liverpool transfer

Manchester United may hold a major advantage over Liverpool in any potential transfer battle for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Wales international on various occasions over the last few years, and a move may now be more realistic ahead of next season due to Bale’s recent struggles at the Bernabeu.

MORE: Manchester United in pole position to seal €150million goal machine transfer

The former Tottenham man is no longer a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side and has had his problems with injuries, but it would not be surprising if another top club took a gamble on him this summer due to his undeniable talents.

Bale has won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid and has shown flashes of the kind of brilliance that made him a star during his Spurs days.

According to Don Balon, the 28-year-old is possibly set to be offered to Liverpool this summer as part of a swap deal for Mohamed Salah, though he’s unsure about the switch to Anfield due to the club’s recent lack of silverware.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed Jose Mourinho was eager to land Bale after trying last summer and that he’d even be willing to change his focus from defensive signings this summer to land the Welsh attacker if he became available.

Recent reports from Diario Gol suggested Bale would likely cost around £70million, with Chelsea and Arsenal alongside United as the clubs in for him ahead of the summer.

Still, it seems a move to Liverpool is unlikely as he doesn’t particularly rate them as a potential next step – something Red Devils fans will love him for if they do win the race for his signature due to their long-running fierce rivalry with the Merseyside giants.