Manchester United must pay £156million transfer fee to prise star away from Barcelona

Manchester United face paying the full £156million release clause of their preferred transfer target to replace David de Gea if he ends up at Real Madrid.

Don Balon have previously claimed Jose Mourinho has held talks over signing Marc-Andre ter Stegen in a potential triple raid on Barcelona, while another Don Balon report named him as one of the manager’s two priorities if he lost De Gea.

MORE: Manchester United star promised he will be a Real Madrid player in the next transfer window

The latest from Don Balon is that Bayern Munich have joined the running for the German shot-stopper’s signature due to fears over Manuel Neuer during his struggles with injury.

The Spanish outlet maintain, however, that Ter Stegen is not for sale and Barcelona will look for clubs to meet his buy-out clause in full if he is to leave the Nou Camp.

This could be risky business by Barca given they lost Neymar last summer when Paris Saint-Germain paid his release fee, so it depends on how high United are willing to go.

It will also hinge on whether or not the player himself prefers an offer from Bayern if they too could go that high, while United will surely just hope they can keep hold of De Gea to save themselves all this trouble.

Another piece from Don Balon today, however, suggests talks have re-opened over a move for the Spaniard to join Real Madrid and that the La Liga giants have assured him he’ll be on their books this year.