Bad news, Manchester United: Pundit explains why no one else can do what Liverpool did against Manchester City

Liverpool are the only team who can upset Manchester City with the style of play they deploy against them, according to Arsenal legend and pundit Paul Merson.

The Reds produced a stunning performance to sweep City aside 3-0 in their Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield this week, and are also the only team in the Premier League to beat them this season.

It is worth noting that Liverpool were thrashed 5-0 away to City at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season, though they started that match brightly before being reduced to ten men and have also improved defensively since then.

Merson is certainly in awe of this Reds outfit, stating that he cannot see Manchester United getting a result or putting in a similar style of performance against Pep Guardiola’s outfit this weekend.

City will be confirmed as Premier League champions with three points against United, and Merson does not expect a repeat of what Liverpool did to them as he does not believe anyone presses City in the same manner.

‘I expect Man City to win. If you could say to Man United a 0-0 draw, I think they’d chop your arm off,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘I think United will turn up and play for a 0-0, but I just don’t see City not breaking them down before 90 minutes is up. United won’t play the way Liverpool play, they haven’t got the legs to do that all around the pitch.

‘City’s confidence will be shot. They will have lost a lot of confidence from that Liverpool loss – no shot on target in 90 minutes, the way they’ve been playing.

‘The only team that can upset City are Liverpool, because they’re the only side that plays that way against City. I think other teams are scared, they go into games against City and show too much respect, but Liverpool’s success starts from the front three – they’ve got pace and close down properly.’