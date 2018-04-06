Salah or De Bruyne: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard explains why he’s torn over who should win POTY

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits he’s finding it hard to separate Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne as the pair look likely to battle it out for PFA Player of the Year.

The former Reds star showed he isn’t one to give in to his own personal bias, as he admits he’s not entirely got his heart set on Salah scooping up this season’s award despite his stunning recent form.

MORE: Top 5 PFA Player of the Year odds: Will it be Salah or De Bruyne?

The Egypt international has proven a superb signing by Liverpool after moving from Roma in the summer, scoring 38 goals in all competitions and looking a near certainty to win the Golden Boot after netting 29 in 31 games in the Premier League.

Still, Gerrard has also been hugely impressed by De Bruyne’s form for Manchester City, with the Belgian’s displays in midfield looking likely to be instrumental in delivering them the title.

Gerrard admits he’d have no complaints if De Bruyne’s early-season form decided it for him and admits he’d find it easier if they could just hand out two prizes this year.

‘Can’t we have two (winners)? I think they both deserve it,’ the BT Sport pundit is quoted in the Metro.

‘Kevin De Bruyne was the top man, by far, earlier in the season. There would certainly be no complaints from me if he got it.

‘But in Salah’s favour, he’s come strong at the right time. They’re both in the form of their lives and it’s very difficult to separate them.’