Chelsea and Arsenal manager searches given a boost as top bosses overlooked for PSG job

Chelsea and Arsenal may have been given something of a boost in their pursuits of a new manager for next season with the latest news on the Paris Saint-Germain job.

Despite being a rumoured candidate for the Blues and the Gunners himself, it looks as though Thomas Tuchel has been chosen as the man to replace Unai Emery in the Parc des Princes dugout next season, according to ESPN.

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund, where he impressed as one of the most innovative young coaches in the European game.

MORE: Arsenal to solve defensive woes by signing £25m Bundesliga superstar

He’s now set to be given his first chance at a genuine super club, with Emery failing to make PSG progress as much as they would have hoped, especially in the Champions League.

Sky Sports recently linked Tuchel as an option for both Chelsea and Arsenal, but other names on their radar should now be easier to attain due to being overlooked by PSG.

ESPN suggest the likes of Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti and current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte were also in the frame for the French giants before they opted for Tuchel.

Mundo Deportivo linked Enrique with Chelsea and Arsenal lately, and if the former Barcelona boss ends up at the Emirates Stadium, Roman Abramovich may at least be relieved to have the option of keeping Conte.

Ancelotti is another interesting one whose future remains unclear, but the Daily Mirror did report earlier in the season that the Italian would snub PSG in favour of Arsenal.

The Guardian, meanwhile, also suggested earlier in the season that Chelsea could look to re-appoint Ancelotti, and that could be a popular choice at Stamford Bridge.