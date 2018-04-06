Watford vs Burnley TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team news

Watford host Burnley this weekend in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men have had a remarkable season and will be looking to take three points at Vicarage Road as they continue to harbour ambitions of playing European football next season.

Javi Garcia has turned around Watford’s fortunes and the Hertfordshire club are currently unbeaten under him.

They will be hoping to achieve the all-important 40 points tally in the Premier League – which usually guarantees survival.

Burnley are currently enjoying three-match winning streak after a dip in form.

Ashley Barnes scored a wonderful overhead kick against West Bromwich on Saturday which garnered a 100th win for Dyche.

When is Watford vs Burnley and what time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at the Vicarage Road at 3pm on Saturday, April 7

Watford vs Burnley TV channel and can I live stream it?

The game is not being shown live.

The game will be available on Sky Sports on Saturday evening, with highlights on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Watford vs Burnley team news

Ben Mee is struggling with a knock, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) will not be risked.

Dyche also said the Scott Arfield and Jonathan Walters (knee) remain unavailable.

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has returned to training after his hamstring problem.

Craig Cathcart also came back from a hip injury as a substitute against Bournemouth last weekend and should be involved again.

Watford vs Burnley odds

Watford – 7/5

Draw – 11/5

Burnley – 5/2