West Brom vs Swansea TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team news

It’s a battle for Premier League safety this weekend as West Brom host Swansea.

West Brom have endured a torrid season and are favourites to go down this season after accumulating only 20 points.

SEE MORE: Watford vs Burnley TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team new

The Baggies parted company with manager Alan Pardew on Monday despite only taking over in November last year.

However, for the Swans, it has been a complete contrast in fortunes as Carlos Carvalhal has inspired the Welsh side – taking them from the bottom three to 15th; three points above the drop zone.

Three points could see them take a massive step to Premier League survival.

When is West Brom vs Swansea and what time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at The Hawthornes at 3pm on Saturday, April 7.

West Brom vs Swansea TV channel and can I live stream it?

The game is not being shown live.

The game will be available on on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

West Brom vs Swansea team news

Veteran Gareth Barry is likely to miss the remainder of the season as he requires minor knee surgery.

Nacer Chadli could return to the squad after coming back from a thigh injury, however, James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge are still out.

It’s a boost for Swansea as they have midfielder Sam Clucas available after he recovered from a knee problem.

Jordan Ayew completes his three-match ban, and Renato Sanches and Angel Rangel remain sidelined.

West Brom vs Swansea odds

West Brom – 7/5

Draw – 21/10

Swansea – 5/2