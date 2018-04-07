AC Milan set for transfer battle with Juventus over exit-seeking Barcelona misfit

Having endured a difficult time at Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on Andre Gomes amid reports that he wants to leave.

The Portuguese international joined the Catalan giants in 2016 having impressed for both Valencia and his country, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that form and influence at the Nou Camp.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Five first-team stars facing threat of axe this summer

While he has made 75 appearances in all competitions in just over 18 months, which suggests that he has played a key role, he’s struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up on a regular basis under either former boss Luis Enrique or current coach Ernesto Valverde.

In turn, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, that has led to suggestions in Spain that he will ask to leave Barcelona this summer, with Calciomercato adding that has alerted both Milan and Juventus to his situation despite those aforementioned struggles.

What is clear though is that both Italian giants need midfield reinforcements. From a Milan perspective, Gennaro Gattuso has relied heavily on favoured trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie this season.

With a lack of quality depth behind them, brutally exposed by the fact that veteran Riccardo Montolivo has emerged as the first alternative, the Rossoneri need to strengthen in that department if they wish to compete on various fronts moving forward.

For Juve, they’ve been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, as noted by The Sun, who is set to become a free agent this summer when his contract expires.

In the event that they perhaps fail to land his signature, they could switch their focus elsewhere and so that’s where the reported interest in Gomes makes sense.

It’s arguably a move that will suit all parties as Barca could look to reinvest his fee back into the squad to strengthen themselves, but while much is still up in the air, perhaps the only certainty is that the Portuguese midfielder would be better off securing a fresh start elsewhere as he simply hasn’t got going at Barcelona.