Arsenal eager to reach key agreement with £110k-a-week ace, Wenger confident as talks begin

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire and the importance for the club to agree on a new contract with midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2008, making 322 appearances in total while winning three FA Cups during his time in north London.

Injuries have been a constant issue for the Welshman, but he has regularly made around 40 appearances each season, while this year could be the third campaign in which he reaches double figures in goalscoring.

In turn, he is an important part of the Arsenal side, but with his contract having just under 18 months remaining on it, there have been question marks surrounding his future at the Emirates.

However, Wenger has made it perfectly clear that they want to sign him to a new deal, and that while talks are taking place, various factors need to come together in order for all parties to reach an agreement with Ramsey said to be looking for an increase on his current £110,000-a-week wages, as per the Daily Mail.

“Yes, I’m confident, he’s not at the end of his contract, he has one and a half years to go. From my side it is clear, but you always have to find an agreement,” Wenger is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We want him to stay. He’s one of these guys who has been here for a long time. He will be an important player in the future of this club.

“I want the player to be happy to play for the club. With the right amount of money we want to pay, all these things have to come together.”

Having been forced into a situation in January in which Arsenal offloaded Alexis Sanchez to Man Utd as his contract was set to expire this summer, they’ll be keen to avoid a similar situation arising with Ramsey.

However, it seems a little strange that the former Cardiff City ace is a talking point already, as not only has he got a long run on his current deal still, but Jack Wilshere’s future would surely be the more prominent issue given he’ll become a free agent this summer.

Nevertheless, Wenger is evidently keen to see Ramsey sign a new contract and commit his future to Arsenal sooner rather than later.