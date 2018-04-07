“Awful” – Tottenham fans distraught and want to “sell” superstar after continued poor form

Tottenham fans have speculated that one star should be sold despite recent fine form as a team.

Tottenham fans are distraught with Hugo Lloris after today’s performance vs Stoke City and believe he should be sold.

Tottenham sunk Stoke City as Spurs traveled home with a 2-1 victory on Maurico Pochettino’s 200th Premier League game as manager.

Christian Eriksen registered a brace after a fine individual performance from the Denmark international.

However, Tottenham fans felt the need to instead direct their attention onto a different star.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration at the Tottenham number one Hugo Lloris. Lloris has now produced two poor mistakes in the space of two performances in the last week.

The Frenchman produced a mistake to allow Alvaro Morata to score an opener for Chelsea last weekend at Stamford Bridge when he failed to collect a Victor Moses cross.

Further, today Lloris allowed Stoke to momentarily draw level after a poor clearance from the ‘keeper.

Tottenham fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction at the French international’s performances despite Tottenham collecting two wins from their last two Premier League fixtures.

Many suggested that Lloris is heavily overrated and that Spurs should even consider cashing in on the goalkeeper in the summer.

Good to see so many finally realizing how awful Hugo lloris is. — ~ (@Ali_Thfc) April 7, 2018

I love Loris and at one point he was our best player and pushing De Gea for PL number 1, but this season he’s had so many mistakes in him, the sweeper side of him has been awful plus his kicking is poor. Hope it’s just a off season and he get back to the super Hugo. — Lee Heath (@LeeHeath27) April 7, 2018

Sell Loris. I’m sick n tired of him — A (@adot011) April 7, 2018

Sell Lloris and make Jan captain please @SpursOfficial — ß (@camilsung) April 7, 2018

I genuinely think we should get López on a free and sell Lloris. — R U D I (@RudiGoodman) April 7, 2018