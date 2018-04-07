Barcelona squad vs Leganes announced: Fans call for key decision from Valverde, question one obvious absence

Barcelona take on Leganes on Saturday night as they look to take another major step towards being crowned La Liga champions this season.

The Catalan giants remain nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with just eight games remaining, and so they’ll be desperate to secure a win this weekend and to maintain their unbeaten run.

While they entertain Leganes at the Nou Camp, Atleti will of course be preparing for the Madrid derby on Sunday, and so this could be a pivotal round of fixtures to determine where the title is going.

However, it’s a busy period for Barcelona, as they have the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Roma to consider in midweek, while the fixtures come thick and fast as they’ll be expected to progress in Europe while also having to prepare for a Copa del Rey final this month too.

In turn, many supporters had a message for coach Ernesto Valverde after his squad was announced for the Leganes games, as they urged him to rest key players in order to keep them fresh to maintain their pursuit of several pieces of silverware this season.

It’s a full-strength squad as expected, but it remains to be seen whether or not Valverde listens to that advice and chooses to rotate. It seems like the perfect opportunity to do so, but he’ll undoubtedly have to weigh that up against the risk of dropping points and putting unnecessary pressure on themselves in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, other fans were left questioning why Yerry Mina hasn’t been included in the squad. The 23-year-old has made just two appearances since joining Barcelona in January, and while he still needs to adapt to the new league, country and teammates, supporters are right in saying that he won’t be able to unless he plays which will help him settle.

The Colombian defender will play no part this weekend though as he hasn’t been given the nod from Valverde.

messi necesita descanso,después viene la champions ,vamos — Hernández (@Reyes23759740) April 7, 2018

Fuck the record, it’s not worth it, also the game is against Leganes, our “B team” should be able to beat it, I would rather have our first team against Roma. — MM (@TheMM420) April 6, 2018

Pls give rest to regular starters…This stupid obsession with ‘unbeaten record’ is going to cost us #ChampionsLeague — Praveenkumar (@ppk_praveen) April 6, 2018

The squad is perfect, but I would like Messi to be rested. A 4-3-3 is the best formation with @LuisSuarez9, @Dembouz and Phillippe @Phil_Coutinho up front. Visca el Barca!!! — Abhigyan Dasgupta (@AbhiWB66) April 7, 2018

Rest the good players — Jimmy Jay (@JimmyJa50281218) April 6, 2018

Why does Valverde keep selecting pique when he clearly needs rest?! Umtiti likewise. To hell with the unbeaten record! — Vivek Srinivasan (@svivek_95) April 6, 2018

Why does he continue to use these same players??? Is it until they’re dead before you rotate?? Where’s Yerry Mina?? Until Pique’s knee removes?! Alena??Samper?? REST PLAYERS, GOSH! — Victor Isikhueme (@Vee_IA) April 6, 2018

Need to rest the first teamers for Roma but ok — Seba (@Ayyy__seba) April 6, 2018

Rest up pique , call up Y.mina ? — AMJAD (@FC_AMJAD) April 6, 2018

Y MINA ??? — kevin david suarez castiblanco (@kevindavidsuar9) April 7, 2018

Yerry Mina will not adapt when not playing Valverde — OFFICIAL IKAY (@ikayassured) April 6, 2018

Why did you buy Yerry Mina if you don’t even want to give him a chance? — ronaldinho gaucho (@ronaldinho80ac) April 6, 2018

No yerry mina? ??? — Gzee khryst (@gozie002) April 6, 2018

Nice to see denis finally more often in squad! Deserves it all. But i’m very mad that mina doesnt get any chances… — Ivana (@Numero_77_) April 6, 2018