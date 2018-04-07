Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to make crucial signing, Los Blancos prepare swoop

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to get his way as Real Madrid have been tipped to push forward with signing one of his favoured transfer targets this summer.

Albeit they remain in the hunt for the Champions League this season, Los Blancos haven’t been quite as convincing this year compared to last season when they won an impressive double.

In turn, that could lead to changes this summer in order to strengthen Zinedine Zidane’s squad, and according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Ronaldo has his own list of potential targets to address key areas of weakness.

On that reported list is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, with Ronaldo claimed to be keen on seeing midfield reinforcements arrive ahead of next season.

There’s no denying the quality that Verratti possesses, as the Italian international has the technical skill, vision, passing range and creativity to be a classy addition for Real Madrid as he would seemingly suit the style of play and tempo in Spain too.

Further, with Luka Modric turning 33 in September, they may well need a longer-term plan in that department too as the Croatian has been an essential part of their recent success.

Nevertheless, Verratti has fallen short when it matters on several occasions whether for club or country, and that has raised doubts over his ability to really turn it on against the big teams and prove to be a decisive figure on a more consistent basis at the highest level.

That seemingly hasn’t bothered Ronaldo though, and so now with Don Balon suggesting that Florentino Perez is ready to launch a raid on PSG for Verratti, it looks like the Portuguese superstar will get his way in the sense that Real Madrid will at least push for the signing of the midfield maestro.