Deadline for decision: Influential Liverpool ace will decide future in next 10 days

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is expected to make a decision on his future in the next 10 days as speculation rumbles on over what he will do.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds in 2014, and has proven his importance to the side by making 40 or more appearances in each of the last three campaigns.

In total, he’s now made 162 appearances, scoring 14 goals, and so there’s little doubt that he’s a significant part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans moving forward.

However, that has been shrouded in doubt by the fact that his current contract will expire this summer, and with a matter of a few months until he becomes a free agent, there has been no suggestion from either party that he’s on the verge of signing a new deal.

In turn, that would suggest an exit is likely, and The Sun claim, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Can will decide on his future in the next 10 days, with a prolonged stay at Liverpool or a move to Juventus said to be the two options on the table.

With Liverpool looking strong in their pursuit of a top-four finish and the Champions League this season, there seems to be plenty of reasons as to why Can should stay at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Juve remain a giant of European football, and could offer him a better chance of winning trophies in the coming years.

Whichever option he chooses, he’ll have time to think over it as BBC Sport note that a back injury has threatened to end his season early, which will be a major blow for the German international particularly with the World Cup in Russia this summer in mind.

Can will be desperate to recover to feature again this season and in the summer, but he’ll face a big decision on his future too in the coming weeks it seems. The sooner he decides the better from both a Liverpool and Juventus perspective so that they can plan accordingly.