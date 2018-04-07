‘If De Gea made that save…’ – Liverpool fans marvel over stunning Karius save, fume over double standards

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius pulled off a sensational save for his side in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

After Yannick Bolasie had sent a curling effort towards goal from outside the box, the German shot-stopper leapt to his left and got his fingertips to it to send it wide of the post, as seen below.

It was a stunning save from Karius, who has now firmly established himself ahead of Simon Mignolet as the first choice between the posts for Liverpool.

Based on efforts like this, that’s no surprise as although the Reds had their chances at Goodison Park too, that was a crucial moment in the first half.

However, while many Liverpool fans were quick to heap praise on their goalkeeper, many pointed out the double-standards involved if it was Man Utd ace David de Gea.

The Spaniard has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top ‘keepers in Europe having consistently delivered big saves on the biggest stages for the Red Devils.

In that sense, there is still a difference between the two goalkeepers. However, in terms of quality and this stop in particular, the Liverpool fans below may have a point…

