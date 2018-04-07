Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV? Team news, kick-off time and odds

It’s nearly time for the Merseyside derby as Everton host Liverpool.

Everton, will be desperate to end a winless run of 16 games against their local rivals as they have failed to win a derby since since October 2010.

The Reds will be the heavy favourites after they dismantled Manchester City in the Champions League first leg.

However, start forward, Mo Salah was an injury casualty and Jurgen Klopp has tough decisions to make whether he should rotate his team ahead of the second leg at the Etihad.

Klopp suggested that he’d only play Klopp if he was “100%” fit and would risk losing his star man.

However, with Tottenham looking to close the gap on them in third place – the German will be looking for nothing less than three points.

What time is Everton vs Liverpool kick-off?

Everton play Liverpool at Goodison Park with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm on Saturday, April 7.

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 11.30am.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Everton vs Liverpool team news

Everton will be hoping for the return of defensive midfield Idrissa Gana Gueye (thigh) however, Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee) is still a month away from a return.

Joe Gomez, Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Emre Can are all out while there are doubts over Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan and Ben Woodburn.

Dejan Lovren will play again.

Jordan Henderson, is certain to play after being ruled out of the second leg against City through suspension.

Everton vs Liverpool odds

Everton – 3/1

Draw – 11/4

Liverpool – EVS