Juventus chief reveals when he expects Emre Can transfer saga to conclude

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can’s future has been widely spoken about for months, and Juventus director Beppe Marotta expects an answer soon.

The 24-year-old will see his contract expire this summer, which in turn means that he become a free agent and can leave the Reds for nothing.

That is ultimately what has sparked the endless speculation over his future as we await his decision as to whether he will sign a renewal or seek a new challenge elsewhere. Marotta believes that Juventus, who have been heavily linked with the German international, will know the answer in around 10 days.

“I am asking myself what the situation is too,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium, as reported by Football Italia.

“We want the soap opera to conclude in around 10 days. The player is right to evaluate all opportunities, so we’ll wait and see what he wants to do.”

With Liverpool pushing hard for a top-four finish this season coupled with their progression in the Champions League and under Jurgen Klopp in general, there seems to be a strong argument for Can to remain on Merseyside where he has established himself as a key figure for Klopp.

However, joining Juventus would put him in a great position to win silverware regularly, albeit Juve have come up short in two recent Champions League finals.

In turn, it is likely to be a difficult decision, one that he has to get right at this stage of his career as he enters his peak years. Marotta will be keen to get an answer one way or the other so that if Can snubs a move to Italy, the Serie A champions can then switch their focus elsewhere to bolster their midfield.