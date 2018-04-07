Key Real Madrid star could depart club if Los Blancos secure €40M transfer of talented Spanish international

Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Real Sociedad and Spain defender Alvaro Odriozola, a move that could see current Los Blancos star Dani Carvajal leave the club.

Diario Gol are reporting that Zinedine Zidane’s side have been working on securing a deal to bring Odriozola to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that the player’s current deal with Sociedad contains a €40M release clause.

The news outlet are also stating that if Odriozola is signed, that it could spell the end of Carvajal’s Madrid career, as the defender isn’t keen on him having competition for the right back spot in Zidane’s side.

Since breaking onto the scene for Sociedad last season, Odriozola has managed to become one of the most talked about youngsters in Spain.

In 52 appearances for the Basque side, the 22-year-old has managed to score once and bag nine assists, a decent return for a full back of his age.

The player’s blistering pace and quality crossing ability has seen labelled as one the future stars of Spain’s defence, and for good reason, with the player’s ability even seeing him being capped for La Roja this season.

Carvajal himself has managed to find himself as a key player for Real Madrid since breaking into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu a few years ago.

The defender has proven to a be valuable asset for Zidane’s side these past few season, with his performances going a fair way to helping them win the vast amount of silverware that they have.

If Carvajal does depart should Odriozola join, it’ll be interesting to see whether Madrid would’ve made the right call a few years down the line.