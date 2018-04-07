Klopp: Why Everton are “highly motivated” to beat Liverpool

The Merseyside derby is nearly upon us with Everton hosting Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Liverpool will be keeping an eye on their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City next week, however, cementing a top four finish will also be paramount for the Reds.

As for Everton, Premier League safety is all but guaranteed, and they have an outside chance of playing in Europe next season – however – the Toffees will want to give their fans local bragging rights.

Everton are winless against Liverpool since 2010, when they beat their neighbours 2-0, with goals from Mikel Arteta and Tim Cahill.

And this reason is why Everton are “highly motivated” to beat Liverpool, according to Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to Sky Sports he said: “We have a very important game against a highly-motivated, nicely-rested opponent.”

He continued: “They haven’t won for a long time in the derby, so they will be motivated to the highest level.

“We use our atmosphere at Anfield constantly, every two weeks, and if they want to do that at Goodison as well it’s absolutely right to do that. At the end, it’s always like this.”

Question marks remain over Mohamed Salah’s participation in the game with reports today indication that the star forward won’t be risked.