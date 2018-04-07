Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Everton: No Salah, LFC fans delighted with one starter

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp having to play a balancing act given their Champions League commitments.

The Reds raced into a commanding position in their quarter-final tie with Manchester City in midweek, securing a 3-0 win at Anfield in the first leg ahead of the return fixture on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

However, despite also being in a commanding position in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season as they boast a 10-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea, Liverpool will be playing for pride this weekend against their bitter rivals.

In turn, Klopp has gone for a strong line-up to face the Toffees, although there is no place for Mohamed Salah after he limped off against City with a suspected groin problem. Klopp noted on Friday that he would not be risked if there were ongoing doubts, as per Sky Sports.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will still be confident in their chances without the 25-year-old, as they’ve built up real momentum in their last three games, winning all three and scoring 10 goals.

Perhaps that is part of the reason why Klopp has tried not to risk disrupting the balance in the side too much, but he’ll certainly be hoping that he doesn’t suffer any further injury concerns after Emre Can was potentially ruled out for the rest of the season, as noted by BBC Sport.

While there was disappointment over Salah’s absence, Nathaniel Clyne coming back into the starting line-up left plenty of supporters delighted, as seen below.

The 27-year-old has been blighted by an injury problem all season, but having stepped up his recovery in recent weeks, he’ll relish being back in the side and trying to win back his place with Trent Alexander-Arnold putting in a great shift against City last time out.

Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke were also popular inclusions, and so it remains to be seen if it all results in three points for the Reds.

CLYNEEEE — sct (@ScottFutbol) April 7, 2018

EDWINNNNN — JJ (@CFRoIe) April 7, 2018

clyneeeeee and ings — _ (@bobbbyfirmino) April 7, 2018

CLYNEYYYYYYYYYYYY ? — Simran ?? (@_ItsSimran) April 7, 2018