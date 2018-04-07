“I’d love his funeral” – Manchester United fans distraught with “utterly atrocious” star after first-half embarrassment vs Man City

Manchester United fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at one star in particular after a horrific first-half vs Manchester City.

Manchester United fans offered a damning verdict on Chris Smalling following first-half embarrassment vs Manchester City.

Manchester City looked in control vs Manchester United in the first-half of the Manchester derby with Pep Guardiola firmly holding one hand on the Premier League title.

Vincent Kompany opened the scoring for Man City on the 25th minute after heading home Leroy Sane’s corner. The Belgian defender was too much to handle for Chris Smalling who could only offer a pitiful attempt at marking the City skipper.

chris smalling man utd
Chris Smalling produced a poor performance vs Man City in the first-half.

Guardiola’s side then rubbed further embarrassment into Jose Mourinho’s side just five minutes  later.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan produced an astonishing turn inside the United box before finishing off a fine individual move to tuck the ball past David De Gea.

Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly provided little protection throughout the first-half for United goalkeeper De Gea with City carving out a monumental nine chances in just 45 minutes.

United were continually picked apart by the City front three with Raheem Sterling continually finding himself in goalscoring opportunities.

Many United fans offered brutal views on Smalling’s first-half performance for United and some suggested his Man United career should now come to an end.

 

