Philippe Coutinho urges Barcelona to secure transfer of Bundesliga wonder-kid to potentially replace key €60M starter

Philippe Coutinho has urged Barcelona to secure a deal for RB Leipzig youngster Dayot Upamecano, a player would potentially replace current Blaugrana star Samuel Umtiti.

Don Balon are reporting that Umtiti has a few offers available for him to accept at other clubs and that he is yet to agree a new deal with the club. The news outlet also state that Coutinho has suggested the Leipzig star as a new signing for the Spanish giants.

Sport are reporting that the Barca star’s current deal contains a €60M release clause, a price that would be an absolute bargain in today’s current transfer market.

Since moving to Spain, Umtiti has been absolutely fantastic for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with the defender putting in performances that has seen some label him as one of the best in Europe.

The player’s immense physical prowess and calmness in possession means that he is able to fit perfectly into Barcelona’s system.

Despite being just 19 years old, Upamecano has already managed to make his mark with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, making 47 appearances for the German side since his first team debut for them last campaign.

Should Upamecano be brought in to replace Umtiti, it’ll be interesting to see if the youngster can fill the rather large boots left by the former Lyon star.