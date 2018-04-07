Real Madrid superstar and legend to replace Serie A star who looks set for Chelsea

A Real Madrid legend is being lined up to replace a Serie A star who looks increasingly likely to join Premier League club Chelsea before the start of next season.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus who looks set for Chelsea.

A report from the Daily Mail this week had stated that Chelsea look to be chasing a deal to secure Allegri as their boss at the end of the season to succeed Antonio Conte.

The report had speculated that Allegri could be offered an audacious deal at Chelsea in the region of £10million-a-year.

Further, Italian outlet CalcioMercato has cited a report from Corriere dello Sport that Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Zinedine Zidane to replace Allegri if he departs for Chelsea.

Zidane has enjoyed a decorated and successful spell as Real Madrid in the last two years and has won an astounding and impressive two Champions League titles in successive years.

However, domestic form has not satisfied Real Madrid supporters in La Liga this season and despite the capital side already having one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, they currently trail Barcelona by thirteen points in the Spanish top tier.

Further, Zidane of course enjoyed time as a player at Juventus between 1996-2001 and could go on to fulfil managerial duties at the club in a similar scenario to the one that saw him graduate from player to coach at Real.