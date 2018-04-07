Real Madrid plot stunning €50m plus player exchange offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is having a memorable first campaign at Anfield, but speculation continues to link him with an exit.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since his summer arrival from Roma, scoring 38 goals and providing 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Deadline for decision: Influential Liverpool ace will decide future in next 10 days

Based on those figures, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will surely have no interest at all in seeing him leave the club, but according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Real Madrid are set to offer €50m and Isco in a bid to convince the Reds to do business.

There is no denying that the Spaniard is a class act. While he hasn’t always been a permanent fixture in Zinedine Zidane’s line-up this season, he showed as recently as the win over Juventus in the Champions League in midweek that he is a top player.

Coupled with that €50m to reinvest in the squad, it seems like a very strong offer. However, Liverpool have to weigh that up with the negatives of such a move too.

They’d be losing their most influential player this season, one who will be difficult to replace, and following on from selling Philippe Coutinho in January, they would continue to face criticism for being a selling club.

Given the impact he has made this season and his ability to maintain that across the campaign to continue to score important goals, Liverpool must surely do all they can to keep Salah on Merseyside.

However, this particular offer would seemingly allow them to not only fill the void left behind by Coutinho by bringing in a creative ace like Isco, but that would be an additional €50m in the bank to potentially go towards replacing Salah.