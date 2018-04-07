Video: Chris Smalling completes incredible Manchester United comeback, outstanding assist from Sanchez

Chris Smalling completed an outstanding comeback for Manchester United vs Manchester City.

Manchester United produced an inspired half an hour of football against Manchester City after first-half embarrassment.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side had taken a 2-0 lead against United after utter domination in the first 45 minutes.

Vincent Kompany opened the scoring for Man City on the 25th minute after he nodded home Leroy Sane’s corner. Chris Sampling provided a poor attempt to mark the City skipper, which optimised an awful first-half performance form the United defender.

Ilkay Gundogan then made it two just five minutes later after producing a superb turn inside the Manchester United box.

City carved out a monumental nine chances in the first-half and looked to have not only sealed the victory but also the Premier League title.

Manchester United however came out in the second half a completely unrecognisable side.

Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez had all produced poor performances in the first-half but the trio lead an outstanding second-half comeback.

Paul Pogba scored twice in just two minutes to draw the scoreline level for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Then just fourteen minutes after Pogba’s equaliser Chris Smalling produced a third goal for United.

Watch below as Smalling nods home an outstanding cross from Alexis Sanchez.