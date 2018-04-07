Video: Cristiano Ronaldo recreates sensational overhead kick in Real Madrid training

As if his effort in midweek against Juventus wasn’t enough, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has recreated his overhead kick goal in training.

The 33-year-old had the football world talking with his sensational strike against Juve in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in Turin as he produced an incredible moment of individual magic.

It was enough to even earn a standing ovation from the home supporters who were left stunned with his quality, and as he continues to break records and maintain a highly impressive goalscoring rate, Ronaldo has now shown why he’s so accurate and brilliant at what he does.

As seen in the video below posted by Real Madrid on Twitter, he clearly practices such audacious attempts in training to perfect his technique and be in a position to try it with confidence in a game.

However, the quality to actually get this right again, as we saw in training prior to the Juventus game as well, shows that the Portuguese international is clearly full of confidence right now having overcome a slow start to the campaign to put himself at the top of the goalscoring charts in Europe.

The Madrid ace has now scored 39 goals in 36 games so far this season, and he’ll be desperate to fire his side all the way in Europe to defend their Champions League crown again.