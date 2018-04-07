Video: De Gea produces outstanding save to protect incredible Manchester United comeback in final minutes vs Man City

Manchester United produced an incredible second-half performance optimised by a late David De Gea save.

WATCH ALSO: Video: Chris Smalling completes incredible Manchester United comeback, outstanding assist from Sanchez

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho lead one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history to prevent Manchester City from sealing the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City produced a first-half masterclass and looked to have the Premier League title within touching distance.

Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan both scored for City in the first 45 minutes after the blue half of Manchester carved out an enormous nine chances.

However, United came out of the tunnel in the second-half as an inspired team.

Paul Pogba lead the iconic comeback from the Red Devils with the French international scoring twice in the space of just two minutes.

Chris Smalling who produced a poor first-half performance to say the least then converted a winner for United after converting an Alexis Sanchez cross past City goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester City then pressed to find an equaliser with Pep Guardiola introducing both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero to the fold after both had been left on the bench.

With just minutes remaining Man City were presented with the goalscoring opportunity that they had been craving.

Sergio Aguero latched onto a Leroy Sane cross with minutes remaining and looked to have converted an equaliser.

However, David De Gea produced a save that optimised Manchester United’s second-half performance. Watch the moment below.