Video: Paul Pogba scores astonishing brace for Manchester United in outstanding comeback after first-half embarrassment vs Man City

Manchester United traveled to Manchester City this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side given the chance to seal the Premier League title against their rivals.

READ ALSO: “I’d love his funeral” – Manchester United fans distraught with “utterly atrocious” star after first-half embarrassment vs Man City

Paul Pogba scored an outstanding brace in just two minutes for Manchester United against Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho travelled to the Etihad today with the sole mission of stopping Manchester City from clinching the title.

Mourinho opted to start both Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba having previously snubbed the pair for previous big clashes in the last month.

Pogba was famously snubbed during Manchester United’s starting eleven against Sevilla in the Champions League last month but was given the nod in this evening’s clash starting in a midfield three.

Ashley Young appeared to handle the ball in the opening ten minutes of today’s clash but the decision went unpenalised, much to the outrage of City fans.

Manchester City comfortably swept aside Man United in the first-half of today’s crucial clash through goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

The game looked to be dead a buried however Man United came out of the second-half a completely different team.

Paul Pogba produced an outstanding individual performance to score twice in the matter of just two seconds.

Watch both of the Pogba goals below and the moment the United star rescued hope for Mourinho’s men.