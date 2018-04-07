Watch out, Barcelona: Bayern Munich could make €80M transfer swoop for key Blaugrana starter

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to fork out €80M in order to bring Croatia and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to the club.

Don Balon are reporting that the midfielder has had offers to leave Ernesto Valverde’s side, and that one of these is from the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions.

The news outlet are also stating that Jupp Hynckes’ side could fork out big bucks for the former Sevilla man, and that they would also offer the 30-year-old a bumper deal should he sign with them.

Since moving to the Nou Camp from fellow Spanish side Sevilla in the summer of 2014, Rakitic has proven to be one of the most valuable players to the Catalan giants.

The Croatian has managed to bag a total of 29 goals and 27 assists in 209 appearances for the Spanish side, a decent return for a midfielder.

Rakitic has proven to be a worthwhile signing time and time again for Barca, with the player often being asked to play the role that Sergio Busquets plays when the Spaniard is not in the team, an element that is key to the club’s success.

If Bayern Munich are serious about signing Rakitic, it may be that the money offered to Barca is too good to turn down for someone who is coming to the end of their career.