Watch out, Chelsea: Real Madrid want key Blues star to join Eden Hazard in securing potential summer transfer switch

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in moving for Chelsea and Spain star Cesar Azpilicueta, who could join Eden Hazard in securing a summer move to Los Blancos.

Don Balon are stating that Zinedine Zidane’s side are eyeing up the Blues defender for a summer transfer, and that they are also keen on securing a deal for teammate Eden Hazard.

The news outlet are also stating that if Antonio Conte fails to guide his side into next season’s Champions League, then the Spanish giants will look to swoop and take advantage of the Blues’ situation.

Azpilicueta and Hazard are two of Chelsea’s best players, and have been a real asset for the Blues since they both arrived in 2012.

Hazard has managed to establish himself as one of the most talented forwards in the world in the last few years, with the Belgian being instrumental in his side’s Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

Azpilicueta has also managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, with the Spaniard constantly proving his worth for the Blues time and time again since his arrival almost six years ago.

If Real Madrid do end up getting their way, the Spaniard may be joining Hazard in securing a move to the Spanish capital in the near future.