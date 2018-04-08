AC Milan transfer news: 15-goal winger, €25m+ Barcelona ace and Suso replacement eyed

AC Milan still have matters to focus on this season, but transfer speculation is suggesting that they could be busy again this summer.

The Rossoneri still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the Champions League as they’re still only eight points adrift of Inter in fourth, and so Gennaro Gattuso will undoubtedly ensure his men continue to battle until the end of the campaign.

Further, they have a Coppa Italia final to look forward to next month as well, and so their focus will firmly be on matters on the pitch for the time being.

Milan want Memphis Depay to solve wing issue

According to MilanNews.it though, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Milan have set their sights on Lyon winger Memphis Depay as their solution to the lack of depth and quality in the left wing slot.

The 24-year-old has reignited his career after stalling at Man Utd, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 44 appearances so far this season.

Combine that with Milan’s lack of pace and a requirement for a different dynamic in their attack with technically gifted players like Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso unable to switch gears, Depay may well be a very sensible addition to Gattuso’s squad.

Milan face competition for Andre Gomes

Elsewhere, Calciomercato note that Andre Gomes will seek an exit from Barcelona this summer, and is reportedly available for between €25m-€30m with Milan facing competition from Juventus and Liverpool.

Given the obvious lack of depth in midfield, which has forced Gattuso to rely heavily on favoured trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, he will undoubtedly welcome reinforcements in that department with open arms.

Gomes has struggled to discover his best form at the Nou Camp which is arguably a slight concern for Milan if they do sign him, but prior to that with Valencia and Portugal, he proved to be a key figure and arguably suits Italian football well with his characteristics.

Doubts over Suso, Berardi emerges as potential replacement

Meanwhile, it’s claimed by Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, that Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Suso if the Spaniard leaves the San Siro this summer.

Albeit he remains one of the most crucial creative players in the side, the 24-year-old has a habit of not being able to influence big games.

In turn, that has seemingly led to doubts over his future, although given Berardi has managed just three goals and two assists in 25 appearances this season, coupled with being blighted by injuries in recent times, it isn’t quite the stand-out replacement that many Milan fans would be hoping for.