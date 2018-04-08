Barcelona misfit accused of being mole for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of summer exit

A shock report in Spain has claimed that Lionel Messi and other senior players believe that one of their Barcelona teammates has been leaking information from the dressing room to Cristiano Ronaldo.

In truth, it has been a real struggle since joining the Catalan giants in 2016 for Andre Gomes, as he has failed to really establish himself in the line-up.

While he has acted as key depth and impressed on occasion, it hasn’t been enough to entirely convince Barcelona and that in turn has led to a limited role under both Luis Enrique and current boss Ernesto Valverde.

Now though, it has been claimed that there is another reason as to why he is having troubles at the Nou Camp. According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Messi and other senior players believe that the Portuguese international has been feeding information from their dressing room to his compatriot Ronaldo.

That’s a pretty serious accusation in truth, one that Gomes will surely not appreciate. If true though, that is of course highly unprofessional from him, regardless of whether or not the report goes on to add that he is expected to leave Barcelona this summer after his troubled stint since joining from Valencia.

While it seems a little far-fetched from Diario Gol to know such insight into the Barcelona dressing room, it simply doesn’t get away from the fact that Gomes would arguably be better off leaving the La Liga leaders sooner rather than later.

It was claimed earlier this week by Mundo Deportivo that Gomes is already considering his options ahead of a summer exit, and so particularly with his inability to prove his worth on the pitch in mind, a move elsewhere seems like the logical decision for all parties.

Based on that report, despite his troubles at Barcelona, he won’t be short of interest with AC Milan specifically mentioned as an interested party.