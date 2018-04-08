Barcelona squad vs Roma announced: Fans delighted with surprise inclusion, urge Valverde to do key thing

Barcelona will be looking to finish the job when they take on Roma in the Champions League this week, as Ernesto Valverde’s squad has been announced.

The Catalan giants take a healthy 4-1 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final clash, with Edin Dzeko giving the Italian giants a glimmer of hope with an away goal.

However, having secured a win over Leganes at the weekend to take another step closer to securing the La Liga title, Barcelona will be buoyant as they hope to stay on course for a potential treble.

The job is ultimately only half done against Roma though, and so they’ll be desperate to avoid any scares in the Italian capital this week in order to safely secure their position in the last four.

Whether Valverde opts to rotate and rest key players remains to be seen, but judging from his squad below, he isn’t going to take any chances.

One name that did surprise a few and delighted Barcelona fans, was the inclusion of defender Yerry Mina, who has struggled to make the matchday squad in recent weeks.

Whether he features or not is a different matter, but the Colombian ace will undoubtedly be pleased to be involved and in with a chance of gaining some playing time in Europe’s premier competition.

Meanwhile, supporters also had another message for Valverde, as they were keen to see him rest players with so many key upcoming fixtures in mind.

Yerry Mina in the squad? pic.twitter.com/iSKntkJOtG — Geralt (@Geralt_of_Svk) April 8, 2018

Yeri mina in the squad. — Lahna (@iamdaniinaga) April 8, 2018

mina bullying dzeko needed — Alface Delicioso (@VictorAlface) April 8, 2018

Just rest Messi and Pique, I beg you ? — ????? (@IrinaMaylander) April 8, 2018

He should’ve started yesterday tbh pique needs some rest — Dinesh parmar ?? (@therockparmar4) April 8, 2018