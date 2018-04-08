Chelsea, Arsenal transfer blow: Four-team battle for £40m-rated PL star

Arsenal and Chelsea will reportedly have their work cut out if they still wish to sign Watford’s Richarlison this summer, as Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are also keen on the Brazilian.

The latest speculation concerning the 20-year-old comes despite the fact that he has struggled to find good form in recent months having made a stellar start to life in England following his move from Fluminense last summer.

The youngster is still stuck on five goals and five assists in 36 appearances this season, going over four months since his last league goal.

In turn, that should raise alarm bells and doubts for those said to be interested in signing him. Instead, according to The Mirror, PSG and Monaco will look to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the £40m-rated star.

As with any young player, Richarlison has struggled with inconsistency. With that mind, it’s a surprise that top clubs are willing to take what would still arguably be a gamble on him given the fee being touted.

In order to earn a move to the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea, the Brazilian starlet must surely prove his worth with the Hornets over a consistent period of time, but doubts have emerged as he has struggled.

Nevertheless, he does still have plenty of time to develop and improve his game, while he could be a useful depth player at either the Emirates or Stamford Bridge with both clubs looking to compete on various fronts next season.

PSG seem to be set in that department with Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar forming their attacking trident, and so Monaco perhaps seem like that most suitable option if an exit materialises.

Given their reputation for honing young talent, as seen with Mbappe and current options such as Keita Balde and Pietro Pellegri, it would seemingly make most sense for Richarlison to play regularly and gain experience.