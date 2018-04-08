Gary Cahill mistake sees Chelsea drop vital points in race for Champions League following West Ham draw

Chelsea dropped another two points at home to West Ham today, as the Blues suffered a further setback in their pursuit of securing Champions League football for next season.

The Blues took the lead thanks to a tap in from Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta, after the ball from nodded down from a corner by Alvaro Morata.

The away side then equalised in the 77th minute, after a mistake from Gary Cahill saw Mexican international Javier Hernandez slot home to draw the Hammers level.

Here are the Good, the Bad and the downright Awful from Chelsea’s draw with the Hammers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Good

As always, Eden Hazard was sensational for the Blues today, with the Belgian international playing out of his skin to make sure the home side had any chance of coming away with three points this afternoon.

Since his arrival in England, Hazard has seen himself turn into one of the stars of the Premier League, and rightly so, as the winger has time and time again showed why some label him as a truly world class individual.

The former Lille wide-man was at the heart of everything dangerous for the home side today, with it being somewhat unlucky that he wasn’t able to guide his side to victory against their London rivals.

This fan certainly agree with our view of Hazard’s display today!

Eden Hazards stats would be insane if he had more quality around him. He is one of the best in the world, but since the goals & assists dont back that, casuals dont rate him. — Lav (@LavCFC) April 8, 2018

The Bad

Alvaro Morata didn’t have the best of games today, as the Spanish forward misses a hatful of chances that would’ve given the home side a much needed three points in their fight to secure Champions League football for next season.

The former Real Madrid star did have the ball in the net twice, however both were ruled out for offside on a day where it just didn’t go quite right for the striker, who has struggled since his move from Los Blancos in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the forward will be able to hit the ground running next season, that’s as long as the Blues don’t get rid of him in the summer.

This fan sums up the player’s performance perfectly today

Nope Morata is awful, look at the runs he makes, Cesc & Hazard can never find him, he's not good enough, simple. — Zane (@WalterTactic) April 8, 2018

The Awful

Gary Cahill started his first game for a while for the home side today, and most fans will be wondering why after he basically gifted the Hammers their equaliser with just under 15 minutes left to play.

Cahill scored eight times last campaign, however this year he is yet to find the back of the net, something that a lot of Blues fans will say is a good reason for him to be kept out of the team this time around.

This supporter certainly wasn’t impressed with the England ace’s performance today!