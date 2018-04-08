How Michael Carrick is helping Paul Pogba, Man Utd star hails veteran teammate

Man Utd ace Paul Pogba put in a brilliant shift in the second half against Man City on Saturday to help lead his side to a thrilling comeback in a 3-2 win.

The French international scored twice in quick succession after the half-time interval to spark a United fightback, with Chris Smalling completing the turnaround as the Red Devils denied their bitter rivals the opportunity to celebrate winning the Premier League title.

Pogba has undoubtedly had his struggles this season, both with injuries and form, as the 25-year-old simply hasn’t played at a level that many know he is capable of.

Whether that’s been down to a lack of tactical versatility from the former Juventus ace, or perhaps Jose Mourinho who has received criticism for not playing his star man in his most effective role on the left of a midfield three and in a more advanced position, it has all contributed to an underwhelming campaign overall.

However, Pogba will hope that this weekend’s performance will spark something for him to end the season well going into the World Cup and give him a huge boost for next year where he has to become a consistent performer and a leader for Man Utd.

He has now revealed how Michael Carrick has been crucial for him this year, offering a great insight into how the veteran midfielder is helping him become a better player as he prepares for his next move into coaching.

“I give the credit to Michael Carrick, because after the game every game he shows me the video and says to make those runs,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “He’s someone who’s helped me a lot, every time after training he says: ‘Come, look at this run, you can kill because nobody can stop you.’

“It’s hard to make this run in a two, because you have to stay and you have to control. When we have three players, I know Matic will stay behind, and you have more freedom to go in front.”

Not only does it count for Pogba, but it’s also questionable as to where this Man Utd has been at times this season, as they looked to be playing with more freedom and got after City in the second half which led to the turnaround.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho continues with that approach moving forward, as he’ll want to claim the FA Cup this season to avoid being left empty-handed.

As for Pogba and Carrick though, it goes to show how an experienced head can help improve those around him even if he isn’t playing a great deal, and that could be huge in Pogba’s development moving forward while Carrick cuts his teeth in coaching ahead of his retirement this summer.