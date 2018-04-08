Jose Mourinho responds to Pep Guardiola claim, aims dig at agent after Man Utd win

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba played an influential role in his side’s win at Man City on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho wants to see him continue to improve.

The Frenchman scored a quick-fire double to turn the game on its head at the Etihad, with Chris Smalling scoring the winning goal shortly after.

It was a crucial win for the Red Devils, not only to put them firmly in control of claiming second place, but it prevented their bitter rivals from celebrating winning the Premier League title against them, as Pep Guardiola’s side needed to win.

Instead, Mourinho saw his side launch a sensational second-half comeback to claim all three points, and while he reserved special praise for Pogba, he was also keen to point out that after a good week, he wants the 25-year-old to continue to improve as Utd undoubtedly need him to grow into a consistent leader.

“Of course, two goals for a midfield player in a big match like this one stays in the memory of the people, especially the fans,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“He needs that confidence because he knows, I know, he had some performances not at the level of expectation we have from Paul. But he’s improving.”

Meanwhile, the Portuguese tactician also responded to claims from Pep Guardiola this week that agent Mino Raiola had offered City both Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January, as seen in the video below.

Incredible video! Guardiola says Mino Raiola offered Paul Pogba to Manchester City in January… also says dogs deserve to be treated with more respect… pic.twitter.com/eAw7hPpszw — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 6, 2018

Dismissive of the actual suggestion itself, Mourinho merely had a jovial message for Raiola and Guardiola it seems after Pogba’s starring performance.

“If it’s true that his agent offered him to some clubs, now the price has gone up,” he added, as per ESPN.

If Pogba can kick on and show his qualities on a consistent basis, there will likely be no suggestions at all over a potential exit. Given his importance to United and his significant room for improvement still, a departure would surely make no sense at all from the club’s perspective.