Key Real Madrid starter urges Los Blancos pull out of transfer race for €40M La Liga starlet

Dani Carvajal has urged Real Madrid not to sign Real Sociedad and Spain fullback Alvaro Odriozola, citing that he and fellow Los Blancos star Achraf Hakimi are more than enough to cover that area in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish international, who came through the youth system with the club, has pleaded that the club do not move for Odriozola in the summer.

Diario Gol have reported in the past that the Sociedad star’s deal contains a €40M release clause, a price that Los Blancos could definitely afford, so it seems that Carvajal may be the only thing in the way of Madrid moving for the Spaniard.

Odriozola has managed to establish himself as one of the brightest talents in La Liga since breaking into Sociedad’s first team during last season.

His blistering pace and want to get forward has seen some label him as one of the most exciting fullbacks in the league, and for good reason.

Since coming through the academy at the Santaigo Berbabeu, Carvajal has proven to be a valuable player for Zidane’s side, with the defender proving his worth to the club time and time again these past seasons.

If Madrid are to listen to Carvajal, it’ll be interesting to see what lies for the future of Odriozola.