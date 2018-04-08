Liverpool in six-club scrap in audacious bid to bolster attack with top-class forward

Given his importance to Juventus, an exit for Paulo Dybala doesn’t appear to be a sensible idea from the perspective of the Turin giants. Reports claim Liverpool are amongst six clubs chasing him though.

The 24-year-old has bagged 25 goals and six assists in 38 appearances so far this season, again proving himself to be key in Juve’s pursuit of another Serie A title.

While his performance and sending off against Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek did raise further questions about his ability to make an impact on the big stages in Europe, there is no denying that the Argentine forward is a quality individual who is integral to Juve’s future success.

However, as reported by The Express, via TMW, Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have now joined Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United in the transfer battle for his signature.

Unsurprisingly, it is added that the Turin giants are keen to keep him, but with that level of interest from that calibre of clubs, it remains to be seen if it’s as simple as that.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, it’s questionable as to whether that’s an area that Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen as a priority this summer.

Given Mohamed Salah has scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 outings, coupled with 23 and 14 from Roberto Firmino and 16 goals and nine assists from Sadio Mane, the Reds already boast one of the most feared attacking tridents in Europe.

In turn, that would raise the question mark as to whether Dybala would fit in, but for a player of his quality and with Liverpool looking to compete on various fronts, Klopp would surely jump at the chance of signing him if it became a realistic opportunity.

Time will tell if such a move materialises, but with that level of competition in mind too, it’s going to be very difficult for Liverpool to secure a move for Dybala this summer.