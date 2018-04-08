Marc-Andre Ter Stegen pleads for Barcelona to make transfer swoop for €60M International teammate

Barcelona and Germany star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has urged the Catalan giants to make a move for his international teammate and PSG midfielder Julian Draxler.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana shot-stopper, who has been in fine form for Ernesto Valverde’s side this campaign, has urged the club to make a move for Draxler, currently of PSG.

The news outlet are also stating that, if moved for, the former Schalke star will set the Spanish giants back around €60M, a fair price for a player of his quality.

Since moving to PSG, Draxler has managed to make a formidable impression with Unai Emery’s side.

In 66 appearances for the French giants, the German midfielder has managed to contribute 14 goals and 13 assists, a decent return for someone who is often tasked with playing in midfield.

This campaign, the 24-year-old has been fairly influential for the French side, contributing four goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions, helping the club come within inches of claiming their fifth league title in six years.

Should Barcelona listen to Ter Stegen, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Spanish giants value the German at, and whether they feel he is worse the purchase.