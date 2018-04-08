Pep Guardiola on verge of securing stunning £20m-a-year Man City deal

Although his Manchester City side have stumbled over the past few days, Pep Guardiola is reportedly in line for a lucrative new contract.

The Spanish tactician has already secured the League Cup this season to claim his first trophy in English football, and although they slipped up against rivals Man Utd this weekend, they are still just a win away from sealing the Premier League title too.

However, coupled with that loss to Utd, having also capitulated against Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, there has been real disappointment for City this week as they have it all to do in the second leg on Tuesday night to keep their European hopes alive for this season.

Despite all that after so much talk of a potential quadruple this year, Guardiola still seemingly has the complete faith of the club’s hierarchy as The Mirror report that he will be offered a stunning £20m-a-year contract to remain at the Etihad until 2020.

Unsurprisingly that would make him the best-paid manager in football, and while he has proven his quality as a coach both in terms of results and instilling an impressive style of play at Man City, such a deal will undoubtedly heap huge pressure on Guardiola moving forward to continue to be successful.

The Premier League leaders have spent significant money on the squad too in order to put themselves in this position, and so it will arguably come as a disappointment to the hierarchy that they may well fall short in the Champions League to Liverpool.

The Reds hold a commanding 3-0 lead after the first leg at Anfield, and with the attacking talent that they possess, City can’t afford to concede in the return fixture which would leave them needing five goals.

Regardless of that though, Guardiola is reportedly set to be handsomely rewarded for his work so far.