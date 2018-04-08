Real Madrid confirmed XI vs Atletico Madrid: Key Los Blancos trio relegated to bench for top of the table clash

Karim Benzema and Casemiro have both been handed places on the substitutes bench for Real Madrid big clash against fierce rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernanbeu this afternoon.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has decided to drop both the pair for the match against Atleti today, a tie that they will be hoping to win to go within a point of Los Rojiblancos in the league table.

The Frenchman has also made the bold choice to start Luka Modric from the sidelines as well, something that may come back to bite Los Blancos should Atletico Madrid end up winning the affair.

Instead of the trio, Zidane has opted to go with Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic, a risky move from the 45-year-old, with it seeming as he is turning his sides attention to their Champions League clash against Juventus week before a ball has even been kicked against Diego Simeone’s side.

Madrid’s starting line-up for the match is below. What do you make of Zidane’s choices for the match against their local rivals today? Let us know below.