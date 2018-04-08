Real Madrid squad vs Atletico Madrid announced: Fans fume with snub, urge Zidane to make key call

Real Madrid face a crunch derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with the two sides having a battle of their own behind leaders Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are closing in on the La Liga title as they boast a 13-point lead at the top with just seven games to be played, although Atleti can cut the gap with a win in this encounter.

With Los Blancos just four points behind them, they won’t want to slip down the standings and so this derby showdown still has plenty on the line.

Zinedine Zidane has announced the squad that will face Diego Simeone’s men, and many Real Madrid supporters were saying the same thing about the group, with one noticeable absentee.

Midfield ace Dani Ceballos has struggled to get the nod this season, having been limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions, while this isn’t the first time that he hasn’t even made the matchday squad either.

In turn, it’s been a frustrating year for him after arriving from Real Betis, and so it remains to be seen if he opts to continue to fight for his place or seek an exit this summer to get his career back on track.

As seen in the comments below, many Madrid fans couldn’t believe that he wasn’t called up again, while many also urged Zidane to drop Karim Benzema with Gareth Bale a popular vote to come in for him.

The French striker has scored just nine goals in 36 appearances all season, and while he does a fundamental job in helping Cristiano Ronaldo flourish, it surely isn’t enough to warrant a starting berth in such a huge game.

Time will tell if Zidane sees it the same way or not…

You could do better by atleast putting Ceballos in the squad. — fatboy (@usman_usb) April 7, 2018

Wtf where is @DaniCeballos46 — Sankesh Lonshikar (@sankeshlon) April 7, 2018

We dont want benzema in playing 11 plz?? — Azeez Ashraff (@AzeezashrafF) April 7, 2018

Must play @GarethBale11 tomorrow — Ravi Singh (@ravisin89) April 7, 2018

DONDE ESTA CEBALLOS — MATTeist (@jishirin) April 7, 2018

No cabellos? — Navarre Richards (@RichardsNavarre) April 7, 2018

i want see BBC in Derby at 9:15pm — ???????? ??????????? (@mmb6bicm5TTAzhf) April 7, 2018

We want Bale in the field tomorrow — Iron Mike (@badnicho) April 7, 2018

Always @DaniCeballos46 is not in the squad list ?? — Imaan Aj (@Eman_Jama) April 7, 2018