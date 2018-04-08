“Sell him in the summer” – £35M Arsenal star has fans fuming following “shocking” display in Southampton win

Arsenal fans took to social media today to hammer German international Shkodran Mustafi for his lacklustre performance for the Gunners in their 3-2 win over Southampton this afternoon.

Goals from Danny Welbeck and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the north London side to a narrow win over the Saints, who themselves nearly snatched a draw thanks to strikes from Shane Long and Charlie Austin.

MORE: Danny Welbeck masterclass sees Arsenal claim narrow 3-2 win against relegation-threatened Southampton

The now means that the Gunners are five points ahead of minnows Burnley in the race to secure Europa League football for next season, a race the north London side will surely be desperate to win.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate Mustafi, who joined the club from Valencia for around £35M as per BBC, for his is below par performance against Mark Hughes’ side on Sunday afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the German for his shoddy performance against Southampton at the Emirates on Sunday.

How many games has Mustafi cost us goals this season? I think we should sell him in the summer. The guy no worth am — Jason's Dad™ (@stalemayte) April 8, 2018

Mustafi is shocking. Looks like we need 2 new CB’s in the summer. Xhaka performed very well again. Away game next weekend against a high momentum Newcastle side who really do fight and play good football. Let’s see if these performances pay off well. — ?? (@ClinicalMesut11) April 8, 2018

Saw a couple of the goals, Mustafi is pure shocking, no right to answer Cech back, 100% his fault. — Nigel Coady (@IrishRed11) April 8, 2018

Mustafi should be fined his weeks wages for today. Shocking defending — John Ryan (@JohnRyan_4) April 8, 2018

Mustafi is a truly shocking footballer — F?HI ? (@feeFahifofum) April 8, 2018

At this point I really don't care if Wilshere leaves in the summer. Mustafi also needs to be binned, his positioning is awful. — ? (@_ishaqahmed) April 8, 2018

Mustafi having his classic awful performance every 2nd game — ?? (@ozilanalyst) April 8, 2018