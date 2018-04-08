What Pep Guardiola said to Paul Pogba at full-time, Man City boss reveals comment

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed what he said to Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba after Saturday’s game at the Etihad.

The pair were seen sharing an embrace after the full-time whistle as Guardiola appeared to say something in the 25-year-old’s ear before they went their separate ways.

It came after Pogba inspired the Red Devils to a comeback win, scoring twice early in the second half to send them on their way to an impressive 3-2 win.

The visitors looked out of it at half-time, and Raheem Sterling certainly should have killed the game off given the chances that he had in the opening 45 minutes.

However, he was made to rue those missed opportunities, with Pogba scoring a brace and Chris Smalling completing the turnaround in an enthralling second half.

As seen in the video below, Guardiola got the media talking in midweek as he suggested that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, had offered both the French international and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to City in the January transfer window.

Incredible video! Guardiola says Mino Raiola offered Paul Pogba to Manchester City in January… also says dogs deserve to be treated with more respect… pic.twitter.com/eAw7hPpszw — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 6, 2018

In turn, the fact that Guardiola and Pogba came together at the end of the game again sparked plenty of talk, but the City boss has cleared it up and revealed that he merely had a simple message for him.

“I went to congratulate him on the result,” he said, as per the Manchester Evening News.

That’s the official line from the Spaniard so we’ll have to take his word for it, even though it looked like his chat lasted a little longer than that.

Nevertheless, Pogba reiterated his importance for Man Utd with his performance, and if he continues to play at that level and have that kind of impact, any speculation of an exit will quickly disappear.