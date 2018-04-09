AC Milan transfer news: €40m price-tag for target, swap deal touted for Serie A ace

AC Milan faltered in their push to qualify for the Champions League at the weekend, but speculation continues to link them with summer transfer targets.

The Rossoneri were held by Sassuolo at the San Siro on Sunday night, missing out on an opportunity to close the gap on the likes of Roma and Inter who lost over the weekend.

Their ability to qualify for Europe’s premier competition could have an impact on their summer budget given the revenue that comes with the Champions League, and so failure to make it could prove to be a major blow.

That hasn’t stopped rumours from surfacing though, as Calciomercato note that Lyon will demand €40m for winger Memphis Depay if he leaves this summer, with Milan heavily linked with a swoop for the Dutchman.

After his career stalled at Man Utd, the 24-year-old really has got back on track in France with 16 goals and 14 assists in 45 appearances so far this season.

In a timely reminder of his quality, he had a hand in all five goals in the 5-0 win over Metz on Sunday, scoring one and setting up four.

Coupled with the lack of pace and movement in Milan’s current options in the wide positions, he seems like a perfect solution for Gennaro Gattuso to add a different dynamic in attack to compliment what the likes of Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu offer.

Disappointingly for Milan fans though, the report adds that they won’t be eager to spend €40m on Depay, but perhaps that could change if they do make the top four.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato also report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, on interest in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi. It’s claimed that Milan could make a player exchange offer for the Italian, with senior stars Andrea Bertolacci, Luca Antonelli and Manuel Locatelli specifically mentioned along with some youth players.

It’s arguably a questionable move from the Italian giants if they choose to pursue the 23-year-old, as although he made a very bright impact not so long ago, he has suffered with injuries since and has a measly three goals and two assists in 26 appearances this season.

That doesn’t reflect particularly well on him, and so it remains to be seen if Milan do indeed push for his signature this summer with a swap deal in mind.