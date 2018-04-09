Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez singles out team he wants Blaugrana to avoid in Champions League Semi Finals, and it’s not Real Madrid

Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has singled out Liverpool as the one team he doesn’t want the Spanish giants to draw in the semi finals of the Champions League.

Don Balon are stating that because of Liverpool’s play style, the forward wants the La Liga leaders to avoid being drawn against the Reds in the next round of European club football’s biggest competition.

MORE: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen pleads for Barcelona to make transfer swoop for €60M International teammate

The news outlet are also stating that the former Liverpool forward would like for the Blaugrana to be drawn against fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid, as it would be easier to beat Los Blancos over two legs instead of just a final.

Barcelona have, effectively, one foot in the next round of the competition following their 4-1 win over Italian side Roma on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants are looking to secure a historical third treble this season, with the club in the final of the Copa Del Rey and 11 points clear in La Liga, all that’s left is to book their place in the final of the Champions League.

If done, this Barcelona side will surely go down as one of the greatest in the club’s history, as they are also on the verge on completing a historic ‘Invincibles’ season, something that has never been achieved in a 20-team La Liga.

If Liverpool do draw Barca, it’ll surely be a very welcome return to Anfield for Suarez, so there’s at least something the forward has to potentially look forward too.