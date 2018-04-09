‘I’d make him my business and smash him’ – Pundit reveals severe dislike for Man Utd ace

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera is at the centre of a spitting controversy after the weekend, but that’s not why Danny Murphy dislikes him so much.

As seen in the video below, the Spaniard appeared to spit on the Man City crest as he made his way off the pitch at half-time at the Etihad at the weekend.

Herrera spitting on the City Badge. Surely that’s worth a new 5 year contract instantly pic.twitter.com/88c7i3j5a7 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 8, 2018

However, as noted by The Guardian, he has since insisted, via a United spokesperson, that it was far from intentional as he has been forced to address it given the controversy it has seemingly caused.

That was ultimately what got talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy talking about the Man Utd ace, but while he backed him on that incident and doesn’t believe it was intentional, it gave him a perfect excuse to slam the Spaniard anyway.

Based on his comments below, he certainly hasn’t been left impressed with his perceived idea of Herrera’s behaviour on the pitch and wouldn’t accept it if he was still playing.

“What I can judge him on is that he continually, every time I watch him, tries to stitch other players up,” he told talkSPORT, as reported by The Express.

“He’s the type of player, and there’s not many that I’d say this about, if I played against him, I’d make him my business and smash him.”

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see that as Murphy has long since hung up his boots. It remains to be seen if Herrera opts to respond to his comments, but given the furore surrounding his spitting incident right now, he’d arguably be well advised to stay out of the spotlight for the time being.

The 28-year-old has made 32 appearances this season, and was key in helping United come from 2-0 down to claim all three points against Man City on Saturday. It was a thrilling second-half comeback to deny their rivals the chance to secure the Premier League title against them, and that should still be the main talking point after the weekend.