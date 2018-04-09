Jose Mourinho set for key transfer battle with Pep Guardiola, £50m+ target on radar

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to clash with Man City rival Pep Guardiola in the transfer market this summer, as both coaches are eyeing a move for midfield ace Fred.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a pivotal figure at Shakhtar Donetsk, making almost 150 appearances for the club since joining them in 2013.

That has helped lead him to two league titles and plenty of experience in Europe, and it seems as though his form for the Ukrainian giants has attracted attention from England.

According to The Mirror, both Man Utd and Man City are keen on adding the Brazilian to their respective squads to bolster their midfields, although it’s noted that it could cost them in excess of £50m.

Both teams could certainly do with reinforcements in that department, as with Marouane Fellaini’s contract set to expire this summer coupled with Michael Carrick’s retirement, the Red Devils will certainly be left light in midfield.

That would leave Mourinho with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, and for a side hoping to compete on various fronts, that surely won’t be enough.

As for City, Fernandinho will turn 33 in May, and although he has been a permanent fixture for Guardiola this season, the Spanish tactician will need to add depth and real competition in that area of the squad to ensure that the Brazilian stalwart isn’t forced to play such heavy minutes again next season.

With City on course to lift the Premier League title to add to their League Cup, they would perhaps seem like the top attraction in England currently in terms of the best chance of winning silverware moving forward.

Nevertheless, United remain a giant of European football with a manager in Mourinho desperate to win more major honours. In turn, should a fee be agreed with Shakhtar, it promises to be a difficult choice for Fred if he is forced to make one between the two Manchester clubs.